Leonard Hill

LaPORTE, IN - Leonard Joe Hill, 73, of La Porte, IN, passed away Monday November 18, 2019 in La Porte, IN.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00-7:000 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46383 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.