Leonard J. "Buzzy" Hoyda

WHITING, IN - Leonard J. "Buzzy" Hoyda, (HFD, retired) 85 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Barbara (nee Pantoga); loving father of the late Richard (Cynthia) Hoyda, David (Cathy) Hoyda, Gayle Hoyda, Deborah (Edward) Trevino, Ronald (Karen) Avina and Diane Avina; cherished grandfather of Julia and Matthew Hoyda, Julie, Sophie and Richard Hoyda, Stephen Avina, Nathan Marcinek and Nathaniel Kelly; adoring great grandpa of Alexis, Quentin, Grace and Ellis; dearest brother of Alice (late Robert) Gruszka; many dear in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at10:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Leonard Hoyda was born on November 28, 1934 in Whiting, Indiana to Joseph and Rose Hoyda. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1952. Leonard was a devoted member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as a lector, sacristan and all around handyman. He is a US Army Veteran attaining the rank of sergeant and a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 (Memorial Service, Friday at 6:00pm) where he also coached Post 80 Baseball. Leonard was a retired firefighter from the City of Hammond with a service of 42 years, retiring as Battalion Chief. He was past president of the Firefighter's Pension Board and a member of the International Association of Firefighters. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council, 1696 (prayers Friday at 7:00pm), an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a former employee of Kennicott Bros. Wholesale Florist, Hammond, an avid sports fan and he especially enjoyed watching horse racing. Leonard was a dedicated volunteer at the Whiting Food Pantry and the recipient of the City of Whiting's Carl A. Binhammer Community Service Award in 2010. Devoted to his family, Leonard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400