Leonard J. Meyerhoff

Service Information
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-365-9554
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Leonard J. Meyerhoff

VALPARAISO, IN - Leonard J. Meyerhoff age 45 of Valparaiso passed away November 27, 2019. He is survived by his children: Matthew (Jacqueline) Meyerhoff, Brandon (Sable) Meyerhoff, Alexandra Meyerhoff; granddaughter, Annabelle; one brother, Michael Meyerhoff; one sister, Kelley (Patrick) Wetnight; one uncle, John (Susan) Kopf; three aunts: Patricia(Late Norma) Lee, Carolyn (Keith) Gooden, Mary Kopf; many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Mark and Sharon; grandparents Thomas and Patricia Keeton, Leonard Joseph Kopf Sr.; uncle David Meyerhoff, Michael and Ruth Meyerhoff; seven aunts and uncles: Dorothy and George Kopf, Dwight "Mick" Meyerhoff, Leonard Kopf, Denice Kopf, Michael Meyerhoff, Cheryl Meyerhoff.

Funeral services will be held Monday December 2, 2019, 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Ave (1/2 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN, Rev. Terry Bennis officiating, burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home.


Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Crown Point, IN   (219) 365-9554
