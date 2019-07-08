Leonard "Len" J. Schmidt, Sr

VALPARAISO, IN - Leonard "Len" J. Schmidt, Sr. age 83 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1954 where he lettered in football, baseball and track. He was a Gary Golden Gloves boxer for the Gary All Stars in 1951-1952. Len went on to attend Western Michigan University where he played football and baseball and graduated in 1958. After college he was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers but declined. Instead he pursued a teaching and coaching career at Calumet High School until 1970. Subsequently he became Athletic Director at Merrillville High School from 1970-1974. In 1975 Len switched his talents to the retail and wholesale sporting goods service when he opened his first store "The Athlete's Foot" in Merrillville. For the next 20 years he owned and operated 23 stores across the Midwest. He sold his retail stores and became the Director of Occupational Health for St. Mary Medical Center in 1995. He left St. Mary's to open an occupational Health and Wellness Clinic in 2004. Currently he was the Director of Business Development at Community HealthNet Health Centers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Goldie, and brother Raymond. Len is survived by his wife of 60 years, Filomae (nee Traina) of Valparaiso; two sons: Kevin (Lori (nee Krueger) Schmidt of Chesterton and Len (Dana (nee Jansen) Schmidt of Munster; five grandchildren: Ryan, Courtney, Kyle, Zack and Alexis Schmidt; two brothers: Donald Schmidt of FL and Bernard (Joanne) Schmidt of Lowell; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Len's family at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Contributions may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in Donaldson, IN (poorhandmaids.org). www.burnsfuneral.com.