Leonard Napier

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO, IL - Leonard Napier age 89 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Leonard is survived by his loving children: Allison (Steve) Southard and Gary (Jeanne) Dipilato. Cherished grandfather of: Alyssa Shevlin, Andrew (Lindsey) Dipilato, Mathew (Tory) Dipilato, Katherine Southard, Steven Southard and great grandfather of: Lola and Bodhi, also surviving are sister Joanne Delazaro and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his loving parents Louis and Mary (nee Pindara) Napierkowski, daughter Beth (Napier) Gallanger, brother Richard Napier, sister Virginia Osborne and former wife Anastasia Napier. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Leonard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, a long time Lansing resident of 48 years. Leonard was a very caring, generous and independent man who was able to care for others and himself until his last day. Leonard would often walk around the neighborhood of his Shultz Park home, but especially liked his walks to Gayety's for ice cream. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroderlauer.com