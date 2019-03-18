Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard S. Modrzejewski.

Leonard S. Modrzejewski

CALUMET CITY, IL - Leonard S. Modrzejewski, age 84, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away March 14, 2019. Leonard was the loving father of Eugenia Christiansen, Cheryl Ann Modrzejewski and William Joseph Bartole and is survived by numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and devoted friends Rob and Donna Zwart. Leonard was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Modrzejewski.

Funeral Services and Military Honors will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409. Family and friends are also invited to gather for a visitation on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials to the are appreciated.