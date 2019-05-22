Leonard Stanislowski

PLAINFIELD, IL - Leonard Stanislowski, age 94 of Carillon of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born March 11, 1925 in Hegewisch, IL to his loving late parents, Michael and Bessie Stanislawski. Cherished husband of the late Marie H. Stanislowski, nee Mshar, wedded on October 1, 1955. Beloved dad of Diane (Jim) Pearse of Western Springs, IL, Linda (Wade) Harsy of Chesterton, IN, and Julie (Jeff) Holtz of Naperville. Adored grandpa of Amanda (Benjamin) Ramsay, Courtney (Andrew) Shupp, Luke, Matthew, and Joel Holtz. Dearest great-grandpa of Soraya Marie Ramsay. Dear brother of Joan Chuk, Thomas Stanislawski, the late Stella Kadzielawski, and the late Julia Lewandowski. Leonard was a proud WWII Navy Veteran. He had a long time career at GATX Corporation. Leonard was an avid golfer with 7 "Hole in ones" and a "Die Hard" Cubs fan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Support Our Troops, 1807 S. Washington Street, Suite #100, Naperville, IL 60565. Visitation: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at FRIEDRICH-JONES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Prayers will begin Thursday, May 23, 2019, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will process to Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, IL 60564 for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.