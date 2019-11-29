Leonard V. Sampson

Obituary
Leonard V. Sampson

INDIANA - Leonard V. Sampson, age 80, of Indiana, passed away November 26, 2019. He graduated from Loudon High School in Loudon, TN. Leonard served in the US Army and was deployed to France during his service. He was employed at Republic Steel for 12 years. Leonard retired from Heckett Engineering after 30 years. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America, and Local 150 Operating Engineers. Leonard was ordained as a Deacon in 1971 at Calvary Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. He was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church, Gary, IN since 1995. Leonard was a faithful Sunday school teacher for close to 50 years. He played bass guitar for the "Bell Family," and was a church musician as well. Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Emma "Sue; parents Charles and Julia Sampson; sister- Norma (late Sonny) Gentry. He is survived by his children- Billy (Jane), David (Melissa), Kimberly (Paul) Hendricks, Julia (Greg) White; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Stanley (Bobbie) Sampson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of New Chicago, 401 Huber Blvd., Hobart, IN. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point IN, and Monday, December 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. at church until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sonrise Baptist Church, 2301 Fairbanks Ave., Gary, IN, 46406. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 29, 2019
