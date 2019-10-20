Leonila "Lila" Wright

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Leonila "Lila" Wright, 67, of Schererville, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Laredo, TX on August 8, 1952 to Miguel and Juanita Rodriguez.

She is survived by her children, Melisa, Linda, and John; granddaughters, Nani and Angel; brother, Miguel (Demetria) Rodriguez, Jr.; sister, Debra (Miguel) Ramirez; sister-in-law, Alicia Rodriguez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Juanita Rodriguez; siblings, Esther Rodriguez, Ishmael Rodriguez, Noemi (Juan) Mendoza, Guadalupe (Raul) Gutierrez, and Baby Rodriguez.

Lila was a devoted mother (believed in the power of La Chancla) and grandmother. She loved the Chicago Blackhawks. She was a member of Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Lila will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com