Leota J. (Jordan) Downing
Leota J. Downing (nee Jordan) GARY, IN - Leota Downing, Gary, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Bill (Beth) Downing, Terri Woerner, Dawn (Jonathan) Evans and James M. Downing; cherished grandchildren: Jennifer, Jacqueline (Brian), Angelique (Dave), Christine (Jon), Mary Kathleen (Vince), Jonathan and Bill (Liz); great grandchildren: Emma, Zoey, Declan, Dominic, Abby, Hudson, Aubrey and Olivia; nieces: Debbi Bremer and Diana Ranier; a special Thank You to her caregiver, Lisa Doran-Gidley. Preceded in death by her parents: George and Edna Jordan; husband, Leo Downing; sister, Betty Swanson; sister-in-law, Anna Jurcik and brothers-in-law: Robert Swanson and John Jurcik. Leota was a school nurse for the Lake Ridge School district for 25 years. After retirement, she proudly quilted with the ladies of St. Mary's church in Griffith, IN. Leota loved to sew and quilt with her grandkids. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed. Leota's family will be holding private funeral services. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please express your condolences by visiting www.mycalumetpark.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unity Hospice, 8407 Virginia St., Merrillville, IN. for information call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 13, 2020
I remember her as the school nurse. When I first enrolled my children, she was there. She was warm and inviting. She made the transition for my children welcoming. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Roy Millspaugh
Friend
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
Bill and family , so very sorry for the loss of your mother . I remember her as a nurse at school where my kids went, as I did. Nice lady. Love & prayers , your bank friend , Landa
Landa Chaffer
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
I have been so blessed to have such a wonderful, funny, lovely aunt. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of spending summers up at Fish Lake in MI with my family and Aunt Jo's! After my mom died, she always let me know she was there for me. I am blessed by four cousins, who are more like brothers and sisters to me. I thank God we had her with us for 95 years and will remember her fondly and with love. To my cousins, I will be praying for you and will always be ready to help you in any way. You are loved!
Diana Ranier
Family
