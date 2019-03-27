LeRoy A. Peck Jr. (1938 - 2019)
LeRoy A. Peck, Jr.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - LeRoy A. Peck Jr., age 80, late of South Holland. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sweeney); devoted father of Sharon (Rick) Harper-Peck, and LeRoy A. Peck III; loving grandfather of Hannah, Emrys, and Eros; great-grandfather of Orion, Jasper, and River; dear brother of Wally (Martha) Peck; dear companion of Mary Ann Cunane; LeRoy was a retired chemist with many years of dedicated service.

Visitation Friday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times on Mar. 27, 2019
