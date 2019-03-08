Leroy C. Eaton, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Leroy C. Eaton, Jr., age 66 of Portage, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at home.

Survivors: wife, Tomika; three sons, Leron (Hilarie) Eaton, Tremell Eaton and Marcell Eaton; one stepson, Julius (Mercedez) Page; one stepdaughter, Jasmine Jordan; six grandchildren; one brother, Leon Eaton; five sisters, Nina (Robert) Williams, Cynthia Taylor, Sylvia (Lorenza) Thompson, Neina Eaton, Greta Eaton; mother-in-law, Ira G. Jennings; brother-in-law, Willie Wiggins; stepfather, Jules (Regina) Harris and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Callie B. Harris and Leroy C. Eaton, Sr.; sister, Jackie Wiggins; father-in-law, Samuel A. Triplett, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Carlton Barnes, Sr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 Friendship Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Eaton was retired from Inland Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Eaton family during their time of loss.