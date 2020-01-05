Leroy W. Johnson

VALPARAISO, IN -

Leroy W. Johnson, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born April 2, 1937 in Hammond to Frederick and Mary (Mosier) Johnson. Leroy graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1956 and proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves, before making his career as a Sheet Metal Worker with Local 303/Local 20 for 42 years. He was a founder of the Moraine House in Valparaiso, where he served on the board of directors. Leroy was also involved in Alice's House, 5th Street Club, and Portage Recovery Association. He enjoyed researching his genealogy, and spending time with his family and friends. Leroy will be remembered as a dignified and respectful man, who was always there for his family and friends with a hot cup of coffee. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

On July 27, 1957 he married Carolyn Green, who preceded him in death in 2015, after 57 years of marriage. He is survived by their children: Jeff (Ann) Johnson of Ohio, Steve (Chris) Johnson of Valparaiso, Scott (Kim) Johnson of Indianapolis, Michael (Kandy) Johnson of LaPorte; grandchildren: Jason, Tara, Justin, Kristin, Samantha, Nicholas, Timothy; and 14 great-grandchildren, and counting. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jeffrey Johnson; and siblings: Raymond, Maxine, and Greg.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moraine House or the Porter County Library. A friend of Bill W. for 46 years.