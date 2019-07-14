Leslie Ann Slater (Stevenson)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Leslie Ann Slater (Stevenson) was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, who left us to go on her next journey on June 21, 2019.

Survived by her children Sharon, B.J., and Steven, her sisters Kimberly and Judith, and her brothers Greg and Robert, and preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Robert Stevenson, and her brother, Mickey Stevenson. She was our rock, our love, and our heart. We miss her more than words can express.

Born on July 17, 1944 in Chicago, IL, Leslie was the oldest of six children. She remained in the Northern Indiana area to raise her own children and be close to her mother, Irene. Leslie maintained a strong bond with her mom throughout Irene's long life.

Leslie accomplished more in her later years than most people do in a lifetime. She attended college while raising a family on very little. She earned her master's degree in Psychology with one child in college, high school, and middle school. Upon completing her degree, she began working as a child psychologist and as a court-appointed special advocate for children, even continuing to work part-time beyond her planned "retirement". She loved working with children and valued the many friendships she made with colleagues throughout her career. Leslie had a smile that could light up a room and showed that smile every time she looked at one of her three grandbabies: Ruby, Gracyn, and Jude. She was an extraordinary Grammy and all her "Lambies" will miss getting her hugs and words of encouragement. Leslie was also an incredibly fun-loving person with a passion for travel. One of our favorite memories was watching Leslie and her sister Kim enjoy every minute of their time in the Virgin Islands for her son Steven's wedding in 2014. Leslie's spirit of kindness, love, and humor lives on in her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Her love and compassion for others transcends her own life and flourishes in the lives of all those she has touched. So while we mourn her passing, we celebrate the many ways she continues to bring smiles to our faces, laughter to our ears, and warmth to our hearts.

Leslie would have turned 75 this month and we invite her family and friends to join us for a party in celebration of her life. Saturday, July, 27 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 837 Pentwater Lane, Schererville, IN. Please come with stories to share as we consume good food and wine in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make a donation to or MD Anderson Cancer Center in Leslie's memory.

