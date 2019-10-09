Leslie M. Fulton

LANSING, IL - Leslie M. Fulton age 82 of Lansing, IL was called home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Leslie is survived by his beloved wife Caron (nee Schwalm) Fulton. Loving father of: Lorri (Simon Andric) (Fulton) Schultz and Vicki (late Frederick) (Fulton) Kalis. Proud gradfather of: Tifany (Greg) Phelps, Dustin (Rachel) Schultz, Brandon (Kristin) Schultz, Clayton Schultz, and Alyshia (Christopher Fleming) Kalis. Cherished great grandfather (Choo-Choo) of: Colin and Calie Phelps, Halen F. Simmons, Samantha Schultz, and Abel Fleming. Wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as an amazing friend to everyone he met along the way. Leslie was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Thelma Fulton, brothers: Larry, Lenny, Leroy Fulton. Sisters Darlene (Fulton) Steinert, Donna (Fulton) Bieszczak, son- in-law Frederick Kalis, mother and father-in-law Albert (Stoney) and Ida Schwalm, sister-in-law Mary Fulton.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Leslie will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM prior to the service. Leslie will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Leslie was a Lansing resident for the past 51 years. Lifetime member of Amvets, Post 81 of Crete, IL, former member of Lansing Copper muggers, a proud Veteran of the United States Army from 1955 to 1963, a member of the Teamsters Local 786. Leslie was formerly employed by Stony Trucking, Chicago Heights, IL, retired from Witvoet Trucking, Lansing, IL, and a former employee of Valade Heating and Air, Lansing, IL. Leslie was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com