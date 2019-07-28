Lester A. Meyer

MUNSTER, IN - Lester A. Meyer, 92, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Rosemary (nee Arens). Loving father of Susan (Everett Sandefur) Meyer, Carole (Lonnie) Kent, Linda (Chuck Pear) Meyer, Karen (Mark) Singleton and Karl (Rose) Meyer. Cherished grandfather of Colin (Alyssa) Sandefur, Troy Kent, Alec Meyer, Sophia Meyer, Victoria Meyer and Steven (Haylee) Singleton. Proud great grandfather of three. Caring brother of Orval Meyer. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sarah Sandefur.

A Celebration of Lester's life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am -12:00 p.m.

Lester served with the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 330. He owned and operated Oak Ridge Barber Shop in Munster for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net