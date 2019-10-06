Lester F. Murphy

TAMPA, FL - Lester F. Murphy, a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, peacefully while surrounded by family at the age of 82 in Tampa, FL, following a courageous fight with Alzheimer's.

Born in East Chicago, IN, on November 28, 1936, he was a native of Hammond, IN. He attended Hardey Prep in Chicago while staying with his grandmother, Gummy.

Les later attended Georgetown Prep in Washington, DC, where he made many lifelong friends. He learned to play chess while there and shared his love for the game with his children and grandchildren. He spent several summers in Quebec City at the Universite Laval. He completed his undergraduate degree at Notre Dame, class of 1957 Les participated in many clubs, activities and sports while at ND and lettered in boxing in the Bengal Bouts. Les loved his Notre Dame, a true, genuine Double Domer and faithful alumni, he embodied the "Fighting Irish", and lived the true meaning of, "Go Irish".

In 1960 Les obtained his Juris Doctor and top honors at the University of Notre Dame Law School. He then joined the law firm of Murphy, McAtee, Murphy & Costanza, where his father was also practicing. He assumed an early leadership role in the legal community serving as chairman of the Indiana State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section as well as the Boards of several committees. He helped draft the Indiana Trust Code and participated in International Law Conferences throughout the world. Les was widely recognized as a leading trial lawyer. He authored books on trial practice and lectured nationally and internationally. Les taught at Stetson Law School from 1988 – 1989. Les practiced law for 51 years, and was a member of the bar in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida. He was a proud member of The Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He retired in July 2011, while practicing at The Murphy Law firm with his son, Justin Murphy.

Les moved to the Tampa area in the late 1980's. He had a passion for fast cars and racing, spending years racing in the Skip Barber series. Les enjoyed history and was proud to be a Son of the American Revolution. He especially enjoyed studying his family tree and was passionate about compiling the family chronicles to pass down through the generations. Les was an avid golfer throughout his life and taught his children and grandchildren to love the game. He traveled extensively and all over the world. He was an active parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church. Les was always an animal lover but his favorite was his cherished comfort kitty, Sweetie.

The most important aspect in Les' life was his love and devotion to his family. This competitive, charismatic, yet gentle, loving, and caring man has enriched the lives of those who knew him and etched a forever place in our hearts. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca, of 25 years, his children Justin (Cindy) Murphy, Angelique Murphy, Lester (Colleen) Murphy Jr., Christopher (Patty) Murphy, Colleen (Gary) Murphy Dunning, Bridget Murphy, Erika (James) McClarin, Shannon (Ryan) Baker, his stepson Alex (Maureen)Lavin. He also has grandchildren Merlyn, Tristan, Colleen, Gwen, Duncan, Patrick, Kevin, Jim, Bridget, Mary, Chris, Sam, Ian, Madeline, Kent, Emerson and Lexi, and seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends too numerous to list but loved.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Angelique (Molloy) Murphy, his brother Preston, and sister-in-law Marie Claire. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Mireille.

Les lived an extraordinary life with each chapter filled with adventure and happiness. We will honor Les with two memorial services. The first will be on October 4, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tampa, FL. A Celebration of Les' life will be held on November 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Log Chapel at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN.