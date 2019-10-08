Lester Newton Jones

CROWN POINT, IN - Lester Newton Jones, 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He is survived by his children, Sherry Tokash, Danny (Shelley) Jones, and Roger (Andrea) Jones; thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62+ years, Carrie Alice (Thomas) Jones; sons, Robert L. and Thomas M. Jones; son-in-law, Dennis D. Tokash; daughter-in-law, Susan Hoffman-Walsh Jones, and grandson, Michael N. Jones.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lake Hills Baptist Church, 9209 W 85th Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. Interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Lester was born and raised in Bedford County, Tennessee, and proudly served in the United States Army/Airforce from 1946-1947. He retired from the IHB Railroad after 39 years (1951-1990), and owned Jones Fence Company in Hammond, IN for 20 years. Lester was very active and loved rollerskating, camping, fishing, and water sports, as well as US and world travel. He was a champion at horseshoes, pitched league softball for years, and enjoyed bowling for over 30 years. Lester also found joy in listening to gospel and old time country music. He was a dedicated Christian for over 60 years, and a member of Gideons International since 1978, and a member of Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville, IN. After spending fifteen years at his property on Lake Shafer in Monticello, Indiana (1990-2005), he moved to Crown Point.

Lester was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and family man. His wish was that all his children, grandchildren, family, and friends would accept God into their lives and live a Christian life, to make it to Heaven to spend eternity.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideons International/Hammond Camp, in memory of Lester N. Jones, would be greatly appreciated. The family will be forwarding donations directly to the Hammond Camp.

