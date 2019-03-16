Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester R. Young.

Lester R. Young

LAKE DALE, IN - Lester R. Young, age 67, of Lake Dale was reunited with his loving wife, Sharon on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He is survived by his children, Shelly (Bill) Blades, Mike (Angie) Young, Alecia (Tom) Harrell, and Joe (Lauren) Young; grandchildren, Bailey (Kassy), Carson, Brent, Madison, Abigail, Logan, Jack, and Chloe; great-grandson, Kingston; brother, Ron (Tina) Young; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake.

Les was a loving husband, father, and PaPa. He was a retired truck driver from Local 142 and a die hard Chicago Bears fan. Les loved his family and will be greatly missed. www.burdanfuneralhome.com