Lewis B. Grasty

ST. JOHN, IN - Lewis B. Grasty, age 92, of St. John, IN, formerly of Munster, IN passed away November 1, 2019. He was born September 27, 1927 in Indian Mound, TN.

Survived by his loving wife LaVern of 69 years, two sons: Kenneth (Celia) Grasty, Luther Keith (Lynda) Grasty; three grandchildren: Jason Scott (Lori) Grasty, Cullen Blane (Autumn) Grasty, Leah Loraine (Tim) Rudzinski; eight great-grandchildren: Jordan, Austin, and Riley Rudzinski, Meghan, Brynn, Braxton, Deacon, and Elia Grasty; one sister Cynthia Crain; one brother Bill Grasty; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson Nathan Keith Grasty, great-granddaughter Kailynn Elissa, and his parents Rufus and Elizabeth Grasty.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN with Pastor Jared Kendall officiating. Burial Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. He was an avid golfer, bridge player, mall walker and he loved to garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Ridge United Methodist Church, Munster, IN would be appreciated.