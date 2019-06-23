Lewis Epps

CALUMET CITY, IL - Lewis Epps, 70, of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away June 18, 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital after a brief illness. Lewis was born in Mississippi on January 15, 1949, to the late T.J. and Lillie Mae Epps.

He was a veteran of the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from Inland Steel/ Arcelor Mittal after 34 years.

He is survived by his wife Alyce, children, Takeesha Sanders, Demonde Sanders (Tawanda), Myeesha Sanders-Denloye (Ademidun), Nashiya Sanders, Shakira Sanders-Jimenez(Gabriel) and Lewis Epps, Jr of Calumet City and LaTanya Sanders-Houston (Darryll) of Greenville, TX. He is also survived by three sisters, Earnestine Eiland of Solon, OH, Latrenda Smith (Markee), and Madelyne Epps of Greenwood, MS, Gwendolyn Gresham (Darren) of Memphis, TN, 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.