Lewis F. Clark, Jr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Lewis Fitch Clark, Jr., a long-time resident of Highland, died on May 31, 2019 at age 89. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marjorie (Brown) Clark and his parents, Lewis F. Clark Sr. and Charlotte (Manning) Clark. Lew is survived by his seven children, Lewis F. Clark III of Chicago, Marjorie Clark of Highland, Kathleen (Steven) Miller of Little Rock, AR, James Clark of Griffith, Dee (Sanusi) Mutuwa of Cedar Lake, Glenn Clark (Gregory Lebel) of Takoma Park, MD, and Robert (Heather) Clark of Valparaiso. He loved and was greatly loved by his eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his cousins and his wife's many Brown and Cain relatives.

Raised as an only child in Waverly, NY, Lew served in the army during the Korean War, graduated from Trinity College of Florida, where he met his wife, and retired after many years as a manager in the No. 2 Coke Plant at Inland Steel in East Chicago. Lew was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and was a long-time elder at Christian Fellowship Church in Hammond. His memory will be cherished for his friendly greeting, his big laugh, the many visits he made to the sick and elderly, his faithful prayers, and for the thousands of homemade cookies he gave in love.

A celebration of Lew's life will be held at Christian Fellowship Church on what would have been his 90th birthday, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6:30 PM, with fellowship and refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Pacific Garden Mission or the in his memory.

