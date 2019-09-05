Lewis J. "Lew" Dekker

ZEELAND, MI - Lewis J. "Lew" Dekker, age 69, of Zeeland, MI passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and, in so doing, won his brave and persistent battle with cancer.

Lew was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dekker; brother, Arnold Wayne Dekker; sister-in-law, Halina Paduch Dekker; and brother-in-law, Keith Eenigenburg.

Lew is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori; children, Jason (Wendy) Dekker of New Freedom, PA, Jamie (Curt) Lucas of Zeeland, Jeff (Ashley) Dekker of Zeeland; 12 grandchildren; mother, Irene Dekker of Munster, IN; parents-in-law, Francis (Lois) Eenigenburg of Cedar Lake, IN; brothers, Dale Dekker of Lansing, IL, David (Brenda) Dekker of Dyer, IN; in-laws, Brenda (Bruce) Cornell of Grand Rapids, MI, Sandi Eenigenburg of Cedar Lake, IN, Kevin (Kathy) Eenigenburg of Crown Point, IN, Tim (Lori) Eenigenburg of Lowell, IN.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at North Street Christian Reformed Church, 20 E. Main Ave., Zeeland, MI with Rev. Shaun Furniss officiating. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019 also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Pregnancy Center and the Family Research Council.

Arrangements are by YNTEMA FUNERAL HOME and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.