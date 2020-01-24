Libby Marie Crabtree Legler

BEAVER DAM, KY - Libby Marie Crabtree Legler, 85, of Beaver Dam, KY left us and went to Heaven on January 21, 2020. She was born in McHenry, KY; the only child of Emma Stevens Ford and James E. Crabtree. She grew up in Hartford at 301 West Walnut Street until the age of eleven when her family moved to northern Indiana where her father worked at Standard Oil in Whiting. Her mother was a nurse for Dr. Crowder in Hartford before their move up north.

Libby attended and graduated from Calumet High School in Gary, IN.

While there, she met Harry Jake "Butch" Legler who attended Horace Mann High School, also in Gary. After his service in the Army, they were married on September 27, 1954.

Libby and Butch had three children. Bob Legler of Jacksonville, FL, Bryan Legler of Wanatah, IN and Lesley of Hebron, IN, who is married to Dean Stockman. Lesley and Dean have one precious daughter, Emma Marie, who is named after her great grandmother and Libby.

Libby and Butch moved to the south side of Beaver Dam off Prentiss Road in 1996 and enjoyed their live together in Kentucky until Butch's passing in June of 2000. Libby then moved into town.

Libby's love for the Lord was unsurpassed by any other. She taught Sunday School very devotedly for decades, memorized scripture and read the Bible every morning and noon. Her readings were also the last thing she did before she went to sleep each night. She was devoted to visiting her friends who were home-bound or in nursing homes. She seemed to be at her church whenever those doors were open and she could always be counted on to help out. She loved going to the church's recreation center almost every morning where she was a part of a large support system for each of them. Her life was centered around the Lord. A very determined, routine driven person, she did her best to take care of her home by herself; including working in the yard.

The family of Libby cannot express enough their thankfulness and are deeply humbled to everyone who loved her, showered help to her when it was needed, and kept a loving eye on her throughout her life in Ohio County. We will know for years to come, that the pretty yellow house on Main Street was Libby's.