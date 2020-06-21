Liedy Rose Kuzemka
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Liedy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Liedy Rose Kuzemka

CHESTERTON, IN -

Liedy Rose Kuzemka, age 89 of Chesterton, formerly of St. John, IN and Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri to Claude and Loretta Hendricks who preceded her in death. On August 20, 1955 she married William Kuzemka who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David (Aimee) Kuzemka, daughter, Shelly Liapes and grandchildren Jamie (Matt) Miller, Josh, Sam and Henry Kuzemka and Luke and Caroline Liapes and great-grandson Alekzandr Kuzemka. Her son, James Kuzemka, preceded her in death. Liedy is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy, Shirley and Ruby and many nieces and nephews.

Liedy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, the American Association of University Women as well as the Indiana and Illinois Retired Teachers Associations.

Liedy earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from Missouri State University and Lewis University. She was an elementary school teacher for 38 years. She loved children, loved teaching and loved her family dearly. Liedy was also a nature lover and especially enjoyed the the natural wonders of the United States, traveling to all 50 states. Her final one being the state of Oregon at age 78 with her grandchildren.

A private family service will be held followed by a private internment with Reverend Mark Wilkins officiating. Memorials may be made to Liedy's favorite charity, the Salvation Army, or to a charity of your choice. mycalumetpark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved