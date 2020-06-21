Liedy Rose Kuzemka

CHESTERTON, IN -

Liedy Rose Kuzemka, age 89 of Chesterton, formerly of St. John, IN and Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri to Claude and Loretta Hendricks who preceded her in death. On August 20, 1955 she married William Kuzemka who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, David (Aimee) Kuzemka, daughter, Shelly Liapes and grandchildren Jamie (Matt) Miller, Josh, Sam and Henry Kuzemka and Luke and Caroline Liapes and great-grandson Alekzandr Kuzemka. Her son, James Kuzemka, preceded her in death. Liedy is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy, Shirley and Ruby and many nieces and nephews.

Liedy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, the American Association of University Women as well as the Indiana and Illinois Retired Teachers Associations.

Liedy earned her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from Missouri State University and Lewis University. She was an elementary school teacher for 38 years. She loved children, loved teaching and loved her family dearly. Liedy was also a nature lover and especially enjoyed the the natural wonders of the United States, traveling to all 50 states. Her final one being the state of Oregon at age 78 with her grandchildren.

A private family service will be held followed by a private internment with Reverend Mark Wilkins officiating. Memorials may be made to Liedy's favorite charity, the Salvation Army, or to a charity of your choice. mycalumetpark.com