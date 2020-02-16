Lifford Wayne Claxton

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA - Lifford Wayne Claxton, 73, husband of Cynthia (Moskowitz) Claxton, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born February 1, 1947 in Gary, IN to Lifford and Regina (Roszkowski) Claxton. He attended Lew Wallace High School in Indiana and obtained a degree in nursing from Purdue University. Wayne, as he liked to be called, was a proud member of the U.S. Army and actively served his country in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 as a combat medic. Later he was employed as a registered nurse at various hospitals and most recently at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. In his spare time, he also worked as a photographer and started a small business, Memories Revisited.

Wayne was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, and Penn State football and basketball. He enjoyed photography (especially nature and sports photography), and traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Wayne leaves behind a daughter, Julie Jacobson, and her husband, Dave, as well as his three grandchildren Ryan, Mia and Cole of Phoenixville and his brother Ronald Claxton of Indiana.

Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in the Great Valley. The address is 2475 St. Peter's Road, Malvern, PA.

Visitation will be held at the church before the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to The or The .

Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are being handled by THE R. STRUNK FUNERAL HOME, Phoenixville, PA.