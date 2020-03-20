Ligia Billeb

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL - Ligia Billeb formerly of Toledo, OH and Clearwater Beach, FL passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Ligia was born in northern Brazil. She was a city of Toledo Public Schools teacher, teaching foreign languages: Spanish, French and German to the children of Toledo for 30 years. She was the director of the International Children's Choir in the 1970's and taught many children in Toledo to play guitar, piano and to sing and live life in harmony.

She is survived by her husband Hans Billeb; her children: daughter, Luci (Gene) Pinkus, son, Andre (Christine) Simenauer; and her grandchildren: Emily Simenauer, Josh Pinkus, Eli Simenauer, Jason Pinkus and Eva Simenauer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She will be placed to rest in a private ceremony. www.kishfuneralhome.net