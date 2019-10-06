Lila Lee Thompson-Goin (Nee McNeely)

LAKE STATION, IN - Lila Lee Thompson-Goin, age 87, of Lake Station, entered into eternal life on Friday, October 4, 2019. She is survived by two daughters: Vilda Gay (Dave) Lyle and Janet Lee (George) Huskisson; four grandsons; Jesse (Gwen) Huskisson, Chris (Amber) Lyle, Adam (Heather) Lyle, Daniel (Amanda) Huskisson; ten grandchildren; sister, Greta (Hess) Mullins; numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Preceded in death by husbands, Emil J. Thompson and less than a year ago Russell L. Goin; parents; brothers: James McNeely, Eugene McNeely, Donald Hess, Jimmy Hess and sister Dorothy McNeely Martin.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 DIRECTLY at Zion Holiness Pentecostal Church 5051 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Westmoreland officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday at Washington County Memorial Garden Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until the service at Zion Holiness Church.

Lila was born on December 1, 1931 in Dickenson County, W.Va. to Samuel D. and Lottie (Nee Cook) McNeely. She was a longtime resident of the Calumet Area. Lila faithfully served the Lord at Zion Holiness Church in Hammond and Portage and the Calvary Tabernacle Church in Griffith. Lila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all "she never met a stranger". She is now reunited with loved ones, old friends and making new friends in heaven.

