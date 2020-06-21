Lilian Manojlovic

DYER, IN - Lilian Manojlovic age 87, of Dyer, IN formerly of Gary and Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Ashley) Manojlovic, daughter, Angela (George) Ivancevich, three granddaughters: Natasha Ivancevich, Tatiana (Maxwell) Ivancevich, Bianca (Dragan) Ivancevich. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jovan.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 West Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Lilian's family on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

In pursuit of the American Dream, Lilian immigrated to Gary, IN in 1954 on the Queen Mary Ocean Liner from Leeds, UK with her husband, Jovan and son, Christopher. After her retirement from St. Mary's Medical Center she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.