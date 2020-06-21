Lilian Manojlovic
Lilian Manojlovic

DYER, IN - Lilian Manojlovic age 87, of Dyer, IN formerly of Gary and Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Christopher (Ashley) Manojlovic, daughter, Angela (George) Ivancevich, three granddaughters: Natasha Ivancevich, Tatiana (Maxwell) Ivancevich, Bianca (Dragan) Ivancevich. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jovan.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 West Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Lilian's family on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

In pursuit of the American Dream, Lilian immigrated to Gary, IN in 1954 on the Queen Mary Ocean Liner from Leeds, UK with her husband, Jovan and son, Christopher. After her retirement from St. Mary's Medical Center she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.



Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss Angie! May the love and support of family and friends help you through this time.
Memory eternal
Jovo and Olga
Friend
June 20, 2020
Deepest sympathies to our Ivancevich friends and Manojlovich family on the passing of their lovely Mom and Baba. She was quite a lady who always had a smile. Vjenaja Pamjat! ❤☦ Bato and Ljubi
Ljubi Hayden
Friend
June 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. May she rest in peace.
Roberta Lemaich
Friend
