Liljana Trajkovski

CROWN POINT, IN - Liljana Trajkovski, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She is survived by her mother Vida Trajkovski; sisters, Sandra (Mladen) Kvackovski, Linda (Ljupco) Milenkovski; nephew, Andrew (Bridgid); niece, Diona and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her father Filip Trajkovski and brother Zoran Trajkovski along with many other relatives.

Liljana will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Maceodian Cathedral, 9700 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN.