Lillia Margaret Arzumanian (Nee Benjamin)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lillia Margaret Arzumanian (Nee Benjamin), age 79, of East Chicago Indiana, Indiana passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lillia was born on March 2, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to the late Margaret and Adam Benjamin Sr. Lillia will be greeted in heaven by her husband, John "Jake" Arzumanian; brothers: Adam, Myron and Daniel. Her memory will be cherished by her three children: Lilly Margo (Alex) Sokolevski, Samuel (Nina), Leah (George) Cappas, and her grandchildren: Ani, Jacob, Alina, Ari, Georgia and Margaret. Lillia is also survived by her loving sister, Leona (Johnson) Kelaita; brothers: Samson(Jeanne) and Samuel (Maria) Benjamin, sisters-in-law: AnnaLee Tarazoff, Sharyn Benjamin; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and many cherished and dear friends.

Lillia graduated from Emerson High School in 1956 at the age of 16. She completed two years at Ball State University. All through this time, she was a prize winning classical concert pianist since age 5. Through fate, she met the love of her life, John Arzumanian and shared a 56 year long marriage until his passing in 2017. Along with her husband, Lillia also provided for her family through decades of work. These included the Anderson Company, Ace Hardware (part owner), and 25 years in the School City of East Chicago. Her life was filled with raising her children, cooking delicious meals, enjoying her grandchildren, playing the piano for her family, and traveling with her husband for many years. Lillia was a longtime member of Saints Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church. Lillia was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy, Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) with Father Tavit Boyajian officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Lillia's family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m with a prayer service beginning at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smile or the Armenian Eyecare Project.