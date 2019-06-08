Lillian Ann Wojno (nee Niezgoda)

HAMMOND, IN - Lillian Ann Wojno (nee Niezgoda), age 96, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She is survived by four children: Sandii (Larry) Street, Ronald (Gayle) Wojno, Jim (Melanie) Wojno and Susan Tharp; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; one sister, Terry Cwiok; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank L. Wojno; two great-grandchildren; parents: Joseph (Ann) Niezgoda; four sisters: Helen Wojciechowski, Cecilia Frankiewicz, Mary and Josephine; five brothers: Edward (late Jean) Niezgoda, Stanley (late Marcella) Neizgoda, Anthony (Margaret) Niezgoda, Rev. Joseph Niezgoda, Frank Niezgoda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Church, 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Lillian was born and raised in East Chicago and has been a resident of Hessville since 1956. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Lillian was also a member of the Polish Women's Alliance of America. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother, sister and friend. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.stjude.org/memorial.

For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.