Lillian B. (Krawczyk) Nowak

MUNSTER, IN-Lillian B. (Krawczyk) Nowak, age 84, of Munster, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Nowak, loving daughter: Dawn (Bruce) Beans, grandsons: Adam and Zachary, sister: Jean Sharpe. She was preceded in death by her sister: Irene Yohnke; and parents: Anthony and Mary Krawczyk. Lillian retired from the Hammond Clinic, where she worked for 35 years. She was living in Michigan with her daughter and son-in-law for five years. She spent her last two years at the Neighborhoods of White Lake, where she made many good friends. They were known as the "Golden Girls." She loved McDonald's cheeseburgers and Lays potato chips. She was a fan of The Bachelor and Dancing with The Stars. She loved her grandsons with all her heart. She will miss watching the White Sox.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .