Lillian D. (Frye) Van Kempema

CROWN POINT (LOFS), IN - Lillian D. (Frye) Van Kempema, age 99 of Crown Point (LOFS), passed away on January 20, 2020. She was an English teacher and guidance counselor at Canterbury Jr High. She moved to the Lakes of the Four Seasons in 1978 with her husband Wally. She loved golf, interviewing people, and writing articles for the Seasonal. Lillian was instrumental in founding the Church of the Four Seasons. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Wally.

She is survived by her sons Gary and Bruce; grandchildren Dirk and Gretchen Van Kempema.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation will follow with inurnment in the Peace Garden of the Church of the Four Seasons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Four Seasons. www.burnsfuneral.com