Lillian "Arlene" Dunn

CROWN POINT, IN - Lillian "Arlene" Dunn, age 81, of Crown Point, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by family at Wittenberg Health Center in Crown Point where she resided. She was born in Chicago, IL to the late Lillian and Raymond Dunn.

Arlene leaves siblings: Joan (late Dan) Marvin of Valparaiso, Ruth (late Al) Metsch of Crown Point, Raymond Dunn of Crown Point and Leilah (Joel) Ebert of Crown Point; many loving nieces and nephews; and many more great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arlene lived her life fully and served her Lord in many ways. Raised in Cedar Lake, she spent her adult life in Crown Point volunteering. She babysat for several churches and MOPS, she made coffee at the Civic Center & at Soup and Serenity. Arlene loved playing Santa and the Easter Bunny at Debbie's Designs. She exhibited at the Lake County Fair, was a 4-H member and proud Red Hat Lady. Arlene cooked at Camp LRCA. She loved to travel with family and was a member of Town and Country Church, where you would find her with a baby on her lap. Arlene loved to sing and happily did this at Wittenberg. She was an avid Cubs, Bulls and Elvis Fan, a collector of music boxes and a Bingo fan as well. Arlene loved all the residents and workers at Wittenberg, and told them so daily.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Promnitz officiating. Burial will follow at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Arlene's name to Connect Camp, formerly Lake Region Christian Camp, where Arlene was a resident cook.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Arlene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.