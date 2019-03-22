Lillian F. Kazmierczak (nee Ferkich)

BARTLETT, IL - Lillian F. Kazmierczak, (nee Ferkich), age 84, late of Bartlett, IL and formerly of the East Side, passed away March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry M. Kazmierczak. Cherished mother of Cindy (Ken) Kaduk and Lynn (Chuck) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Kevin (Mary Beth) Kaduk, David (Andrea) Kaduk, Bob (Lauren) Johnson, Kristin (Piotr) Kaduk-Wiczkowski and Michael (Fiancee Caroline Guo) Johnson. Adored great grandmother of nine. Lillian is survived by her devoted caregiver, Edgar Garcia. Loving daughter of the late Jerry and late Anna Ferkich. Dear sister of Eveline (late James) and Judy (Cornelius) and sister-in-law of Barbara. Preceded in death by three brothers, Conrad, Jerry (Barbara) and Richard (Carol) and in-laws, Frank (Lucy), Helen (Joe), Tony (Gerri), Esther (Pete), Mary Ann (Frank) and Matthew (Ethel). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Good friend of many and loved by her many dogs and grand dogs. Retired employee of South Chicago/Trinity Hospital. Visitation Sunday 2:00-8:00 .pm. Funeral services Monday, March 25, 2019 9:15 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Calumet City, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Cemetery private, 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com