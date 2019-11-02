Lillian J. Dowling

ST. JOHN, IN - Lillian J. Dowling, age 89, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her 6 children: Pat Jones, Jim (Becky) Dowling, Don (late Debra) Dowling, Dan (Patty) Dowling, Kathy (Steve) Ignas, David (Katy) Dowling; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ed (Roberta) Dowling; sister-in-law Joyce Dowling; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James E Dowling and 11 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John. A funeral mass will be on Monday at St Matthias Church 101 W Burrell Dr, Crown Point, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Lillian was an avid Scrabble and Bingo player but her true love was her family.