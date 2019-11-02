Lillian J. Dowling

Obituary
Lillian J. Dowling

ST. JOHN, IN - Lillian J. Dowling, age 89, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her 6 children: Pat Jones, Jim (Becky) Dowling, Don (late Debra) Dowling, Dan (Patty) Dowling, Kathy (Steve) Ignas, David (Katy) Dowling; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ed (Roberta) Dowling; sister-in-law Joyce Dowling; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James E Dowling and 11 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John. A funeral mass will be on Monday at St Matthias Church 101 W Burrell Dr, Crown Point, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Lillian was an avid Scrabble and Bingo player but her true love was her family. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 2, 2019
