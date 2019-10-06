Lillian Kochin (nee Pasternak)

HAMMOND, IN - Lillian Kochin (nee Pasternak), age 91, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Kochin. She is survived by her daughter, Janice (late, Robert) Trivett of Aurora, IL; grandson, Jason (Erin) Trivett of St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Alyssa Trivett of Aurora, IL and Kari Trivett of Aurora, IL; sister, Jeanette (late, Edward) Dobosz of Hammond, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was a member of St. John Bosco Church. She liked listening to good music, dancing, baking, and visiting with friends and family. Services were private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory 219.322.7766

