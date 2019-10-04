Lillian Kortum (nee Page)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Lillian Kortum (nee Page), age 83, of South Holland, IL passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Kortum. Loving mother of Wayne Michael Kortum, Debbie (Richard) Patton, Sharon (Richard) Sommer, and Bob Kortum. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Van Allen, Tim Van Allen, Amanda (Jake) Atkinson, Dianne (Joseph) Fish, Billy Van Allen, and Brett Brown. Great grandmother of Evelyn and Eli Fish. Dear sister of Charlotte Nelson, late Kenneth (late Betty) Page, and the late Charlie Page. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bertha Page.

Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St., South Holland, IL. Funeral service Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed Church, 15924 South Park Ave., South Holland, IL with services conducted by Rev. Dr. Rich Grevengoed. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery – Calumet Park, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to First Reformed Church or Humane Society.

For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.