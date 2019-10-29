Lillian "Flo" Lenburg

PORTAGE, IN - Lillian "Flo" Lenburg, age 75 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 27, 1944 in East Chicago, IN to Forrest and Lillian (Sabo) Grinnell.

Flo is survived by her sons, Edward (Elisa) McCormack, Brian McCormack and James (Patty) Lenburg; daughter, Kimberly Lenburg; grandchildren, Kyle, Bryan, Colin, Hanna and Dylan and sister, Marty Valant. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Bud" Lenburg; her parents and brothers, Charles Grinnell and Forrest Grinnell Jr.

Flo married the love of her life, Bud, on August 23, 1973. She was a teacher's assistant with the Portage School System for over 25 years. Flo was an amazing baker and cook but most importantly, she loved being with her family and being a caregiver to them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Arrangements handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.