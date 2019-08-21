Lillian Pillarella (nee Kosich)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lillian Pillarella (nee Kosich), age 83, late of Schererville, formerly of the East Side, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Nicholas for 63 years. Loving mother of Nicholas II (Cecilia), James (Debbie), and Steven Pillarella. Devoted grandmother of Vinnie (Meghan), Jessica, Melissa (Donovan), Bianca, Joe, and Luke. Dearest sister of the late John (late Dorothy) and the late Emil (Ellen) Kosich. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lillian is also survived by many cherished friends.

Funeral Services Friday, August 23, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311 where friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the in Lillian's name.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.