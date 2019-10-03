Lillian R. Fisher (nee Kasza)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lillian R. Fisher (nee Kasza), age 92, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lillian is survived by her children: Edward (Karen) Fisher, Jr., Lawrence Fisher, Maryann Fisher and Nancy (Kevin) Kukurugya; daughter-in-law, Lynn (late James) Fisher; 13 grandchildren: Jason, Joshua (Rachel), Erin (Jay), Jonathon (Addy), Jared, Lawrence, Jr. (Brian), Natalie (Michael), Sarah, Rachel, Eric (Maggie), Matthew, Michael, and Hannah; eight great-grandchildren: Kasza, Isis, Hudson, Charlie, Julia, Sam and "Anderson twins" due in December.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fisher, Sr.; son, James Fisher; granddaughter, Amy Fisher; and siblings: Matthew, Helen and Edmund.

Lillian was a long-time member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Hammond, where she sang in the choir. She volunteered her time at The Port Ministries in Chicago and was an avid Cubs fan. Lillian was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the Prayer Service at 11:15 AM. A Christian Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage, Chicago, IL 60609, www.theportministries.org.

View directions and/or sign Lillian's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com or contact 219-663-2500.