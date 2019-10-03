Lillian R. (Kasza) Fisher

Guest Book
  • "I love you "
    - Cricket Dombrowski
  • "Our thoughts and prayers to you all during this time of..."
    - Mark and Lindsay Bates
  • - margaret kowalski
  • "My prayers and deepest condolences. May she Rest In Peace. "
    - Kay Fisher
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Lillian R. Fisher (nee Kasza)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lillian R. Fisher (nee Kasza), age 92, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lillian is survived by her children: Edward (Karen) Fisher, Jr., Lawrence Fisher, Maryann Fisher and Nancy (Kevin) Kukurugya; daughter-in-law, Lynn (late James) Fisher; 13 grandchildren: Jason, Joshua (Rachel), Erin (Jay), Jonathon (Addy), Jared, Lawrence, Jr. (Brian), Natalie (Michael), Sarah, Rachel, Eric (Maggie), Matthew, Michael, and Hannah; eight great-grandchildren: Kasza, Isis, Hudson, Charlie, Julia, Sam and "Anderson twins" due in December.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fisher, Sr.; son, James Fisher; granddaughter, Amy Fisher; and siblings: Matthew, Helen and Edmund.

Lillian was a long-time member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Hammond, where she sang in the choir. She volunteered her time at The Port Ministries in Chicago and was an avid Cubs fan. Lillian was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the Prayer Service at 11:15 AM. A Christian Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage, Chicago, IL 60609, www.theportministries.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage, Chicago, IL 60609, www.theportministries.org.


Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2019
