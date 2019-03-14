Lillie Pauline Hattabaugh

ALLEN, TX - Lillie Pauline Hattabaugh of Allen, TX passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1934 in Wayland, Steuben County, NY to Armonell and Lillie Pauline (Stowers) Selby. Known by her family and friends as Pat; she grew up in Union Twp., attending Wheeler School.

She married Clarence Dee Hattabaugh on April 28, 1951 in Valparaiso, IN. They have four children: Clarence Dee Jr. (Janice) of Henderson, KY, R. Wayne (Carolyn) and Paul Michael (Joy) of Valparaiso, IN and Lillian Joan Marie Vajda-Geron (Weldon) of Savoy, TX.

Pat is survived by her husband and children; nine grandchildren and 25 great grand children. Her siblings: James Melvin Selby of Sarasota, FL, Alice (Selby) Young of Valparaiso, IN, Paul Tarnow of Portage, IN and Ruth Ann (Tarnow) Meyer of Ft. Collins, CO. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Howard Tarnow and one brother Thomas Selby. Pat and Dee lived in Union Twp for 55 years moving to Allen, TX in 2007.Pat chose to have her body donated to the University of Texas Medical School-Houston; in an effort for the medical science world to learn more from her disease.

There will be a memorial for Pat on March 19, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Eastlake Baptist Church located at 7121 East Lincolnway Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers we are asking that you donate to the Howard Tarnow Basketball Scholarship @ Wheeler High school.