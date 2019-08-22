Lillie Pearl Brown "Love"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Lillie Pearl Brown "Love", age 72 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors: husband, Harris Brown, Sr., who really loved her; two daughters, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; one son, Robert Pernell (Wanda) Sims; two stepsons, Harris (Kristina) Brown, Jr. and Mark Brown; one stepdaughter, Neisha Lockett; 12 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; one sister, LaVerne (Roy, Jr.) Simmons; caregiver, Marion "GeeGee" Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Preceded in death by daughter, Melody Ann Scott; parents, Rev. Kary and Jessie Mae Denson, Sr.; sister, Kattie Mae Denson; brothers, Alexander Denson and Kary Denson, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at New Mission Of Jesus Christ Church, 3924 Kennedy Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Willie Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at New Mission Of Jesus Christ Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mrs. Harris was retired from St. Margaret Hospital.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Harris and Denson families during their time of loss.