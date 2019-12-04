Linda B. Ostrom

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
216 S. Nichols St
Obituary
Linda B. Ostrom

LOWELL, IN - Linda B. Ostrom 72, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband Jim; children, Lisa (Thomas) Sutter, Laura (Darrin) Poczatek, Jim, Jr. (Suzi) and Jonathan (Michelle); grandchildren, Natalie, Nick, Alex, Toni, Hailey, Julia, Gavin and Landen; siblings, Joanne (Harold) Ackley, Judith (Jim) Gardner, Walter (Sue) and Dave (Terri) Maciejewski; and was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mihelic. Linda was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church and retired, after 18 years, with United Consumers Club as a Receptionist. Her family was her great love and focus.

Visitation, Friday December 6, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 11:00 AM at her church, 216 S. Nichols St. with Burial following in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 4, 2019
