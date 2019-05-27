Linda Bogdan
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Linda Bogdan age 67 of East Chicago, passed away May 14, 2019. She is survived by daughter Stephanie D. Bogan; seven grandchildren: Destiny R. Kilbourne, Alssya and Eric Casalin, Cody Jenkins, Cameron, Makayla and Jacob, Moe, dear friend Trina Brown. Preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Evelyn Collins, son Eric Kilbourne. Friends may visit with the family on May 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM (with a 3:00 PM service) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd. (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Cremation to follow. www.kuiperfh.com