Linda "Penny" Brown

STEGER, IL - Linda "Penny" Brown age 68 of Steger, IL, passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019. She is survived by her children Steven Brown, Jeremy (Kaci) Brown, Sara (Ashley) Welch, and Jessica(Adam) Galvan; granddaughter Avery; brother Marin Hofer; sister Sr. Dorothy Hofer; several nieces and nephews; her special friend Russell Smiddy; and by her four legged companion Lucy. Preceded in death by her parents Gene and Julia Hofer, her husband Roger, daughter Juliana, son Ronald.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Liborious Catholic Church located at 73 W. 35th St. in Steger with Fr. John Regan Celebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Steger, IL.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm at Smits Steger Memorial Chapel located at 3045 Chicago, Rd.Linda was a member of St. Liborious Catholic Church and an associate of School Sisters of St. Francis since 1982. She was a Girl Scout Leader for over 30 years.

Linda was a former Family Service Counselor at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville and most recently at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.