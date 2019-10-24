Linda C. Steininger (nee Welter)

PLYMOUTH, IN - Linda C. Steininger (nee Welter), age 74 of Plymouth, formerly of Crown Point, passed away October 23, 2019. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 62. Linda loved crafting, sewing, painting, country-living, and most of all spending time with family.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda, and her wonderful sense of humor, will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Elsie Welter; brother Fred Welter.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years William "Bill", children Paul (Becky), Daniel (Naoko), Rebecca (Doug); grandchildren Timothy, August, James, and Gabriel; sister Gloria Flynn; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's House or the National Humane Society. www.burnsfuneral.com