Linda Cheryl Calloway

GARY, IN - Cheryl Calloway passed away April 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born January 16, 1944 in East Chicago, IN. Raised in a loving family, Linda accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Mark AME Zion Church. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She was a wonderful loving mother and pillar of the community who last worked as a certified public accountant.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents James and Eula Hardaway, sister Emma Hayes and brothers Thomas Hardaway and Dr. Sanford Hardaway-Wilson.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing: husband Richard Calloway; three daughters Jaimi Calloway of Gary, IN, Lisa Calloway of Dallas, TX and Shirley Calloway of Chicago, IL; two sisters Ruth Gross of East Chicago, IN and Kathryn Hardaway of Reno, NV; nieces Dana (Dennis) Stone of Sacramento, CA and Theresa Hayes-Clark of Los Angeles, CA; a host of cousins, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First A.M.E. Church, 2045 Massachusetts St., Gary, IN 46407. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Professional services by GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL DIRECTORS.