Linda Cheryl Calloway (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We were saddened to hear of Linda's death. Our family is..."
    - Mildred Wilson
  • "To Ricard and family, Please accept my deepest condolences..."
    - Barbara D Leek
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, please accept my sincere..."
  • "Rich, I want to express my sympathy on the passing of..."
    - Ron Smith
  • "I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family...."
    - Louise Moore
Service Information
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
46404
(219)-949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
First AME Church
2045 Massachusetts St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First AME Church
2045 Massachusetts St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Obituary
Linda Cheryl Calloway

GARY, IN - Cheryl Calloway passed away April 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born January 16, 1944 in East Chicago, IN. Raised in a loving family, Linda accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Mark AME Zion Church. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She was a wonderful loving mother and pillar of the community who last worked as a certified public accountant.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents James and Eula Hardaway, sister Emma Hayes and brothers Thomas Hardaway and Dr. Sanford Hardaway-Wilson.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing: husband Richard Calloway; three daughters Jaimi Calloway of Gary, IN, Lisa Calloway of Dallas, TX and Shirley Calloway of Chicago, IL; two sisters Ruth Gross of East Chicago, IN and Kathryn Hardaway of Reno, NV; nieces Dana (Dennis) Stone of Sacramento, CA and Theresa Hayes-Clark of Los Angeles, CA; a host of cousins, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First A.M.E. Church, 2045 Massachusetts St., Gary, IN 46407. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Professional services by GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL DIRECTORS.


Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
