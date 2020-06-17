Linda Darlene Beeson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Darlene Beeson

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda Darlene Beeson, 74 of Valparaiso passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a long battle following a stroke. She was born November 5, 1945 in Broward County, FL to Curtiss and Mary Evelyn (Singleton) Eastland. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Even with her illnesses, Darlene maintained a positive outlook and kept her quick wit until the very end.

On April 6, 1970 in Dolton, IL, Darlene married Wallace Beeson, Sr. who survives along with her their children, Wesley (Mary) Beeson, Nicole Beeson, Wallace (Lara) Beeson, Jr., and Jessica (Robert) McDonald; three grandchildren; and siblings, Ronnie (Cookie) Holtane and Gay (Douglas) Boelcke. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a private interment of ashes will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved