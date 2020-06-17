Linda Darlene Beeson

VALPARAISO, IN - Linda Darlene Beeson, 74 of Valparaiso passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a long battle following a stroke. She was born November 5, 1945 in Broward County, FL to Curtiss and Mary Evelyn (Singleton) Eastland. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Even with her illnesses, Darlene maintained a positive outlook and kept her quick wit until the very end.

On April 6, 1970 in Dolton, IL, Darlene married Wallace Beeson, Sr. who survives along with her their children, Wesley (Mary) Beeson, Nicole Beeson, Wallace (Lara) Beeson, Jr., and Jessica (Robert) McDonald; three grandchildren; and siblings, Ronnie (Cookie) Holtane and Gay (Douglas) Boelcke. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a private interment of ashes will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Foundation.